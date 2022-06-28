By Steve Neavling

At least 46 suspected migrants were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer on a remote road in San Antonio on Monday evening, and 16 others, including four children, were taken to a hospital.

Three people were taken into custody but it wasn’t immediately clear what role they played in the abandoned tractor-trailer, The New York Times reports.

Those who were hospitalized had heat exhaustion and apparent dehydration.

“The plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio told reporters late Monday. “But tonight we are dealing with a horrific human tragedy.”

It was one of the worst tragedies involving migrants in decades.

A nearby worker discovered the truck after he or she had “heard a cry for help and came out to investigate,” William McManus, chief of the San Antonio Police Department said.

The truck had “no visible, working A/C unit” on one of the hottest days this year in San Antonio, the fire chief, Charles Hood, said.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said HSI launched an investigation with the help of CBP and San Antonio police.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of life today and am praying for those still fighting for their lives. Far too many lives have been lost as individuals – including families, women, and children – take this dangerous journey.”

Mayorkas pledged to get justice.

“We will work alongside our partners to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable and continue to take action to disrupt smuggling networks,” Mayorkas tweeted.