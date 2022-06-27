U.S. Supreme Court

By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security warned in a memo about the heightened risk of domestic violent extremism in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The memo, obtained by CBS News, says extremists “will likely exploit” the ruling to “intensify violence against a wide range of targets.”

“Most at risk” are state and federal officials, along with their buildings.

The memo refers to recent attacks by an abortion-rights group, as well as an attempted plot to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“We expect violence could occur for weeks following the release, particularly as (domestic violent extremists) may be mobilized to respond to changes in state laws and ballot measures on abortion stemming from the decision,” the memo states.