Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

June 2022
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI Investigating 8 Cases of Potential Misconduct Involving Louisville Police

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating eight cases of potential misconduct involving the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

The FBI’s Louisville Field Office is leading the investigations. 

Most of the cases follow the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman who was killed by Louisville police in March 2020. 

Many of the cases involve the police department’s handling of protests over Taylor’s death. 

The oldest case is five years old and involves a sex abuse scandal in the department’s Explorer Scout program. The allegations came to light in a lawsuit filed by a 22-year-old who accused two officers of abuse. 

The officers also are accused of propositioning, molesting or intimidating more than a dozen former Scouts in the program. 

A decision in that case is expected soon. 

The FBI and Civil Rights Division in Washington D.C. are still investigating the death of Taylor. 


Posted: 6/27/22 at 7:46 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!