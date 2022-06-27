By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating eight cases of potential misconduct involving the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

The FBI’s Louisville Field Office is leading the investigations.

Most of the cases follow the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman who was killed by Louisville police in March 2020.

Many of the cases involve the police department’s handling of protests over Taylor’s death.

The oldest case is five years old and involves a sex abuse scandal in the department’s Explorer Scout program. The allegations came to light in a lawsuit filed by a 22-year-old who accused two officers of abuse.

The officers also are accused of propositioning, molesting or intimidating more than a dozen former Scouts in the program.

A decision in that case is expected soon.

The FBI and Civil Rights Division in Washington D.C. are still investigating the death of Taylor.