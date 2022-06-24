Special Reports

Federal Agents Search Home of Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark

Jeffrey Clark

By Steve Neavling

Federal agents on Wednesday searched the Virginia home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who is accused of pressuring top prosecutors to challenge the 2020 election results, The New York Times reports.

The focus of the search wasn’t immediately clear. But it came one day after the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol focused on former President Trump’s role in strong-arming the Justice Department to overturn the election results. 

On Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday, Clark claimed the investigation was “highly politicized.”

“We’re living in an era I don’t recognize,” he said.

At one point, Trump had considered firing acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with Clark.

Also this week, the Justice Department subpoenaed Trump supporters who were involved in a fraudulent elector scheme aimed at overturning the election.


