President Donald Trump

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department’s investigation of a fraudulent elector scheme aimed at trying to overturn the election picked up steam as federal agents delivered grand jury subpoenas Wednesday to four supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department is investigating Republicans in several battleground states for posing as presidential electors and falsely declaring that Trump won the election.

The fake electors are accused of using fraudulent documents to subvert the outcome of the election.

Those who were received a subpoena was Brad Carver, an attorney and official of the Georgia Republican Party; Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s campaign in Arizona and New Mexico; Shawn Flynn, a Trump campaign aide in Michigan; and David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, The New York Times reports.

The subpoenas come amid the House Jan. 6 committee hearings into Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.