By Steve Neavling

An autopsy revealed that a CBP agent fatally stabbed a Mexican man twice in the chest during a confrontation in Douglas, Ariz., on May 24.

Abigail Roman Aguilar, 32, was stabbed twice and had blunt force injuries, The Arizona Republic reports.

The cause of death was “sharp forced injuries of the trunk,” according to the autopsy report, which lists homicide as the manner of death.

The incident happened near the border with Mexico at about 12:43 a.m. on May 24.

Border Patrol agents apprehended Roman Aguilar and took him to the hospital after he had injured himself on barb wire while running from agents. After he was discharged, he was “reportedly involved in an altercation with a United States Border Patrol agent, during which time he was stabbed with a knife,” according to the autopsy.

The FBI is investigating the death.