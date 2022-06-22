By Steve Neavling

More than 60 years after three men escaped from the notorious Alcatraz prison, the U.S. Marshals Service is not giving up on capturing them.

The U.S. Marshals on Wednesday released age-progressed renderings of Frank Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin.

The men, who would now be in their 90s, broke out of the now-closed island prison in San Francisco Bay on June 11, 1962.

They were in prison for committing bank robberies.

“The ongoing U.S. Marshals investigation of the 1962 escape from Alcatraz federal prison serves as a warning to fugitives,” the agency said in a statement. “That regardless of time, we will continue to look for you and bring you to justice.”