By Steve Neavling

Tim Kolonick had a long career in law enforcement, including more than 20 years as an FBI agent and stints as a Cleveland police officer and Secret Service agent.

But nothing compares to his time volunteering to help make schools safer.

“This would be more rewarding that anything I’ve done in my career, just to give back,” Kolonick told News 5 Cleveland.

At no cost, Kolonick has offered his security expertise to Northeast Ohio schools that can’t afford it.

“It’s completely free. At no time are we going to charge them for anything, and it’s really just walk around their school and just kind of like an eyes and ears and just point out things maybe they can improve,” Kolonick said.

Kolonick encouraged other retired federal agents and offers to help him.

“I wasn’t surprised, it was almost expected both here and nationally. There’s agents and officers who have called from all over the country and said what can we do? I said reach out to your local school and just be a point of contact for them,” Kolonick said.