Majority of Americans Support Charging Trump for Role in Jan. 6 Insurrection
By Steve Neavling
A majority of Americans believe former President Trump should be charged for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a new poll.
The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 58% of the nation supports charging Trump, whose rhetoric and speech before the riot incited a mob that breached the U.S. Capitol.
Not unsurprisingly, people’s opinions are shaped by their ideology. About 91% of Democrats believe Trump should be charged, compared to 19% of Republicans.
The poll comes after the Jan. 6 House committee aired its findings following months of investigating the insurrection.
Posted: 6/21/22 at 8:34 AM under News Story.
Tags: donald trump, Jan. 6, Poll, survey
