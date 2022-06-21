Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

A majority of Americans believe former President Trump should be charged for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a new poll.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 58% of the nation supports charging Trump, whose rhetoric and speech before the riot incited a mob that breached the U.S. Capitol.

Not unsurprisingly, people’s opinions are shaped by their ideology. About 91% of Democrats believe Trump should be charged, compared to 19% of Republicans.

The poll comes after the Jan. 6 House committee aired its findings following months of investigating the insurrection.