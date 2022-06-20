By Steve Neavling

George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami Field Office, is retiring following allegations that he improperly transferred a case involving a Florida sheriff to South Carolina, FloridaBulldog.org reports.

Piro, who’s known for interrogating former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, is a 23-year FBI veteran who led the Miami Field Office between 2014 and 2017 and November 2018 to date. He also served as director of the International Operations Division at FBI headquarters and held a variety of other positions since joining the bureau in 1999.

His official retirement date is June 30.

According to sources who spoke with FloridaBulldog, a subordinate complained that Piro improperly transferred his office’s probe of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony to South Carolina.

A source said Piro made the decision because he didn’t want his office to be responsible for arresting Broward’s first Black sheriff and that making an arrest would harm his office’s relationship with the sheriff’s office.

Tony was accused of fraud, kickbacks and bid-rigging.

Neither Piro nor the FBI commented for the story.