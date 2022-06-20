By Steve Neavling

A Pittsburgh man who shot an ATF agent during a raid at his home in June 2021 has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal agent with a dangerous weapon.

Dion William, 46, will be sentenced in federal court on Oct. 27, TribLive reports.

Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities say he shot the agent during a raid following a wiretap investigation into cocaine trafficking.

The agent was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Williams and 11 others were arrested and charged with possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The investigation is connected to a larger drug-trafficking probe involving the “11 Hunnit” street gang.