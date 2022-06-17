File photo, via Border Patrol.

By Steve Neavling

The U.S. experienced the highest number of immigration arrests ever recoded along the southern border in May, according to new data released by the CBP on Thursday.

CBP encountered more than 239,000 migrants along the Mexico border last month and is on pace to reach more than 2 million encounters during the fiscal year that ends in September.

In the previous fiscal year, the total migrant encounters were a record 1.73 million.

“Current restrictions at the U.S. border have not changed: single adults and families encountered at the Southwest Border will continue to be expelled, where appropriate, under Title 42,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement. “As temperatures start to rise in the summer, human smugglers will continue to exploit vulnerable populations and recklessly endanger the lives of migrants for financial gain. The terrain along the Southwest Border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert that migrants must hike after crossing the border are unforgiving. Our message to those who would try and gain illegal entry to the United States remains the same – don’t make the dangerous journey only to be sent back.”