Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley

By Steve Neavling

The Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate who was arrested by the FBI for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is now leading the primary race, according to a new poll.

The EPIC-MRA of Lansing survey found that 17% of likely voters said Kelley was their preferred candidate for the August primary, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Chiropractor Garrett Soldano placed second at 13%.

About 45% of those polled were still undecided.

The winner of the primary will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Ryan Kelley faces four misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering or remaining in restricting buildings or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and willfully injuring or committing depredation against any property in the U.S.

Kelley is accused of joining the mob that stormed the Capitol and climbed scaffolding outside the building.

Kelley, who sells real estate, is among five candidates on the Republican primary ballot for governor.

He built his reputation on the far right by organizing an armed protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions at the state Capitol in 2020. He’s also called for the arrest of Democratic officials in Michigan, citing baseless conspiracy theories.