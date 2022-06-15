Border Patrol Agents on Horseback Face Discipline for Treatment of Haitian Immigrants
By Steve Neavling
CBP is planning to discipline horse-mounted agents for their treatment of Haitian immigrants near the border in Del Rio, Texas, last year.
The agents are accused of “administrative violations,” two agency officials told the Washington Examiner.
But they are unlikely to be fired, one official said.
CBP’s Office of Personal Responsibility drafted a 500-page report detailing the investigation into horse-mounted Border Patrol agents accused of mistreating Haitian migrants last year. The report has yet to be released.
Images of the interaction went viral, and the Biden administration falsely accused the agents of whipping the immigrants.
The agents likely won’t face criminal charges because the Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General opted not to investigate.
