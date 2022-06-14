Fentanyl pills found inside the air filter box of a motorcycle.

By Steve Neavling

CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry found more than 10 pounds of fentanyl pill hidden inside a motorcycle.

The pills were inside vacuum sealed packages stuffed in the air filter box of a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle.

The discovery was made shortly after 11 a.m on June 6, when the 22-year-old driver was trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The diver said he was going to San Diego and showed his valid California driver’s license.

The diver was referred to an intensive inspection after CBP officers noticed tampering on the fuel tank. That’s when officers spotted the blue Fentanyl pills.

The street value of the drugs were estimated at $122,280.

“No matter the conveyance type, our officers are trained to detect any type of tampering within a motor vehicle,” Anne Maricich, CBP deputy director of field operations in San Diego, said in a statement. “It makes me proud to know that our officers are always alert and ready to disrupt these transnational criminal organizations smuggling attempts”

The driver was taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.