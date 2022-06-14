Attorney General Merrick Garland. (Photo: DOJ)

By Steve Neavling

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he’s watching the Jan. 6 hearings as some of the committee members are advocating criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and others.

“I’m watching and I will be watching all the hearings, although I may not be able to watch all of it live,” Garland said at an unrelated press conference, NPR reports. “But I’ll be sure that I’ll be watching all that. And I can assure you that the January 6 prosecutors are watching all the hearings as well.”

Citing a pending investigation, Garland declined to give “my own personal responses to this kind of evidence that is coming out.”

The House Select committee on the Jan. 6 riot held its second day of hearings on Monday, with plans to hold several more by the end of July.

During the first hearing on Thursday, Vice Chair Liz Cheney urged the Justice Department to prosecute more people in connection with the riot.

“We are proceeding with full urgency with respect, as I’ve said many times before, to hold all perpetrators who are criminally responsible for Jan. 6 accountable, regardless of their level, their position and regardless of whether they were present at the events on Jan. 6,” Garland said. “We’re just going to follow the facts wherever they lead.”