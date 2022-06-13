By Steve Neavling

A 35-year-old Mexican national who shot at two Border Patrol agents during a high-speed chase in January was sentenced to 214 months in prison.

Sergio Trevino was driving a Chevy Suburban when Border Patrol agents attempted to pull him over near Bracketville in Texas. During the pursuit, Trevino shot at the agents several times.

Trevino’s vehicle was stopped by spike strips. He fled on foot and was later apprehend.

Found inside the vehicle were six Honduran nationals.

Trevino pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence on March 31, 2021.

“Sergio Trevino not only placed the lives of the U.S. Border Patrol agents who were attempting to apprehend him in peril, but also the lives of the undocumented noncitizens he was transporting and everyone traveling on the road that day,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement. “Thankfully no one was seriously injured by his senseless and dangerous actions. The collective efforts of agents from the U.S. Border Patrol, FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security Investigations, brought Mr. Trevino to justice so that he will no longer be a threat to the community for many years to come.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. added, “Today’s sentencing sends a strong message to those who would commit violent acts against federal officers. The FBI will continue to work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners to hold violent criminals accountable for their actions at the border as well as throughout the United States.”