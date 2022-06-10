Special Reports

GOP Candidate for Governor in Michigan Arrested by FBI for Role in Jan. 6 Riot

Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley

By Steve Neavling

The FBI arrested a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Ryan Kelley faces four misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering or remaining in restricting buildings or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and willfully injuring or committing depredation against any property in the U.S. 

Kelley is accused of joining the mob that stormed the Capitol and climbed scaffolding outside the building. 

Kelley, who sells real estate, is among five candidates on the Republican primary ballot for governor. 

He built his reputation on the far right by organizing an armed protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions at the state Capitol in 2020. He’s also called for the arrest of Democratic officials in Michigan, citing baseless conspiracy theories. 


