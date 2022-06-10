Special Reports

Ex-TSA Officer Expected to Plead Guilty to Attempted Drug Smuggling Charge

By Steve Neavling

A former TSA agent accused of smuggling what he believed was methamphetamine though Los Angeles International Airport is expected to plead guilty Friday, City News Service reports

Michael Williams, 39, was charged with one count of attempting to distribute methamphetamine. 

Williams was the subject of an undercover operation in 2020 after federal authorities believed he was helping smuggle narcotics past security checkpoints at LAX. On two different occasions during the investigation, William met with a “drug source” to collect a backpack full of what actually was fake meth, which he was to smuggle into LAX and deliver it to a source inside a men’s restroom during his shift. In exchange, he received a total of $8,000 in cash, according to the Justice Department.  

Williams was caught on LAX security cameras leaving the restroom in his uniform before starting his shift, according to the DOJ.  

Williams faces up to 20 years in prison. 

The FBI and DEA assisted in the investigation. 


