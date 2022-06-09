U.S. Supreme Court

By Steve Neavling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Border Patrol agents cannot be personally sued for violating the Constitution by using excessive force, The New York Times reports.

The 6-3 decision is a victory for law enforcement officials who are accused of constitutional violations.

The ruling effectively increases federal officers’ immunity from private lawsuits.

The case involved Robert Boule, the owner of a bed-and-breakfast in Washington state who filed a lawsuit against a Border Patrol agent who was accused of unlawfully entering his property and then assaulting him in 2014. Boule argued the agent violated his constitutional rights.