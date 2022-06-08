Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

Thousands of Border Patrol agents face potential termination for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, at a time when the agency is struggling with staffing.

Of the roughly 21,000 agents, nearly 4,000 disclosed that they were unvaccinated as of late November 2021, the Washington Examiner reports.

The federal government is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated.

A court paused that mandate in January. But in April, another court revived the mandate, putting federal employees at risk of termination.

“That bar is now lifted, and the federal agencies are now clear to proceed with whatever disciplinary actions they were going to move on with respect to unvaccinated people,” said John J. Michels Jr., counsel for the Federal Practice Group in Washington.