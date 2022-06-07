Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Three people accused of kidnapping an FBI victim specialist have been indicted by a grand jury.

Juan Francisco Alvarez-Soto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were charged with kidnapping, carjacking, and brandishing a handgun during a crime of violence, the Associated Press reports.

They allegedly brandished a rifle and kidnapped FBI Victim Specialist Curt Lauinger while he was working in Red Shirt, S.D., on May 6.

Details of the case remain murky, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to provide additional information.