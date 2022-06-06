Tarrion Johnson, 19. Via Chicago Police Department

By Steve Neavling

A Chicago man was charged Friday with attempted murder and other counts for allegedly shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was denied bond on Saturday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Johnson is accused of firing shots at members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force while they tried to arrest him on a warrant for attempted murder on Thursday afternoon.

The marshal had been shot in the hand and declined hospital service.

The K-9 was taken to the MedVet Chicago clinic in unknown condition.

The judge ordered Johnson to be held without bond, saying he posed a threat to the public.