Man Accused of Shooting U.S. Marshal and K-9 Was Charged with Attempted Murder And Other Counts
By Steve Neavling
A Chicago man was charged Friday with attempted murder and other counts for allegedly shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog.
Tarrion Johnson, 19, was denied bond on Saturday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Johnson is accused of firing shots at members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force while they tried to arrest him on a warrant for attempted murder on Thursday afternoon.
The marshal had been shot in the hand and declined hospital service.
The K-9 was taken to the MedVet Chicago clinic in unknown condition.
The judge ordered Johnson to be held without bond, saying he posed a threat to the public.
Posted: 6/6/22 at 7:50 AM under News Story.
