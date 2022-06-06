By Steve Neavling

A CBP supervisor accused of falsifying hours on his timesheet has been charged with stealing money from the U.S. government.

Alfonso Gonzalez, 45, of Laredo, was arrested Friday after a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment.

Between September 2020 and September 2021, Gonzalez allegedly recorded night and weekend hours on his timesheet that he didn’t work. On several occasions, he was in Mexico when he indicated on his timesheet that he was working.

In addition, he’s accused of fabricating excuses to justify his overtime hours.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges he stole nearly $6,500.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

The investigation was conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility.