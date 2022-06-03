Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

U.S. Marshal And K-9 Shot While Serving Arrest Warrant in Chicago

By Steve Neavling

A deputy U.S. marshal and police dog were shot while a task force was trying to serve an arrest warrant Thursday in Chicago. 

Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest a person at about 1:20 p.m. on West Belmont, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The offender fired shots at the task force, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the deputy marshal. A U.S. Marshals Service K-9 dog was also wounded. 

A Chicago police officer returned fire but did not strike anyone. 

Authorities arrested two people, and the investigation is ongoing.


