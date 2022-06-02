Off-Duty CBP Agent Who Rescued Students Defends Police Response to Massacre at Texas School
By Steve Neavling
The off-duty CBP agent who rescued students during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas defended the police response to the massacre.
Jacob Albarado told CBS News he believes officers did nothing wrong.
“I can’t speak on their behalf on what they were doing and how they were assessing the situation because I wasn’t there,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to breach the door. I don’t know what was happening in their mind.”
He added, “I know my fellow officers and, to me, I believe they were doing everything in their power they could do.”
The shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers confronted the shooter and killed him.
Police have faced widespread criticism over their failure to act promptly to stop the 18-year-old shooter, who had barricaded himself in a classroom full of children.
More than an hour had passed before the shooter was killed.
The Justice Department is investigating the police response to the shooting.
Albarado was getting his hair cut when he received a frantic text message from his wife, who works at the school. He grabbed a shotgun from his barber and rushed to the school, slipped into a wing of the building and began rescuing students.
