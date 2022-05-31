Special Reports

FBI Reports 61 ‘Active Shooter’ Incidents in 2021, Highest on Record

Via FBI

By Steve Neavling

The U.S. had 61 “active shooter” incidents in 2021, a 52.5% jump from the previous year and the highest number on record, according to a new FBI report.

The shootings occurred in more than 30 states and resulted in 103 deaths and 140 injuries, which don’t include the shooter. Of those killed, two were law enforcement officers.  

In 2020, there were 40 “active shooter” incidents and 30 in both 2018 and 2019. 

The shooters ranged in age from 12 to 67. 

Of the 61 attackers, 30 were apprehended by law enforcement, 11 committed suicide, and 14 were killed by law enforcement. 


