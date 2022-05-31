By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department announced on Sunday that it would investigate law enforcement’s handling of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers confronted the shooter and killed him.

Police have faced widespread criticism over their failure to act promptly to stop the 18-year-old shooter, who had barricaded himself in a classroom full of children.

More than an hour had passed before the shooter was killed.