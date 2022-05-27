Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

How One Border Patrol Agent Rescued Students with His Barber’s Shotgun

Border Patrol Agent Jacob Albarado, via Facebook

By Steve Neavling

Jacob Albarado, an off-duty CBP agent, was getting his hair cut when he received a frantic text message from his wife. 

“There’s an active shooter,” she wrote. “Help.”

Albarado grabbed a shotgun from his barber and rushed to the Robb Elementary School, where 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was opening fire, The New York Times reports.

Albarado’s wife and 8-year-old daughter were in the school. 

As a tactical team was preparing to enter the school, Albarado and several other officers slipped into a wing of the building where his wife and daughter were. 

While searching for his daughter, he began “clearing all the classes in her wing.”

After finding his daughter, Jayda, they hugged but he continued rescuing students. 

“I did what I was trained to do,” Albarado said.

Later, in a Facebook post, Albarado said the shooter had killed one of his daughters’ teammates and friends.

“I’m so angry, saddened and grateful all at once. Only time will heal their pain and hopefully changes will be made at all schools in the U.S. and teachers will be trained & allowed to carry in order to protect themselves and students,” he wrote.

Another Border Patrol agent is credited with shooting the gunman. He was shot and hospitalized.


Posted: 5/27/22
