Brian C. Turner, via FBI

By Steve Neavling

Brian C. Turner has been appointed to serve as the associate deputy director of the FBI, a position in which he will oversee all bureau personnel, budget, administration, infrastructure, compliance, insider threat, and diversity and inclusion programs.

Before the appointment, Turner was the executive assistant director of the bureau’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch.

Turner’s career with the FBI began in 2002 in the Philadelphia Field Office, where he investigated white-collar crimes and criminal enterprises and supported surveillance operations.

He was deployed to Iraq in 2008 to support FBI operational priorities in the region. When he returned, he joined the Counterterrorism Division Fly Team.

In 2012, Turner went to the Tucson Resident Agency of the Phoenix Field Office to supervise a criminal enterprise squad focused on violent crimes of Mexican drug cartels along the border. He later supervised the Tucson Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Turner became assistant special agent in charge of criminal and administrative programs in the Minneapolis Field Office in 2016. A year later, he became section chief in the International Operations Division at headquarters, where he oversaw the bureau’s legal attaché operations in Europe, Eastern Europe, and Eurasia.

In 2018, Turner was named special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut.

In 2020, he was promoted to assistant director of the Operational Technology Division at FBI headquarters.

In 20201, he became executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch.

Turner received a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army for about a decade. Turner earned a master’s degree from Long Island University.

Before joining the bureau, he taught at West Point.