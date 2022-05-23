Directorate of Intelligence seal.

By Steve Neavling

Nikki L. Floris has been named intelligence analyst in charge of the Intelligence Division of the FBI’s Washington Field Office – the first time anyone has held that position.

Before the appointment, Floris was deputy assistant director in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Floris began working with the FBI in 2005 as an intelligence analyst and was assigned to the Directorate of Intelligence at headquarters.

In 2008, she moved to the San Diego Field Office and served as the domain management coordinator and led the Counterterrorism Analytic Team.

Two years later, Floris returned to the Counterterrorism Division to serve as a supervisory intelligence analyst in the Arabian Peninsula Terrorism Analysis Unit.

In 2011, Floris became assistant section chief of the division’s Counterterrorism Analysis Section, where she was responsible for operational and policy-making decisions and strategies involving terrorist recruitment, radicalization, and threats in the U.S. and overseas. She became section chief in 2013.

Floris was promoted in 2017 to deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division and oversaw terrorism financing operations, strategic operations, and counterterrorism analysis.

In 2018, she joined the Counterintelligence Division as deputy assistant director of its Intelligence Branch and oversaw all intelligence and strategic functions for the FBI’s counterintelligence program and served as the bureau’s election security lead for the 2020 presidential elections.

Before joining the FBI, Floris worked in the private sector as a lead systems analyst. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in criminal justice.