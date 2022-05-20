By Steve Neavling

Gun sales have reached new highs in the U.S., according to a new ATF report.

In 2020, American gunmakers manufactured 11.3 million guns, a three-fold increase over 2000.

The report comes several days after an 18-year-old opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo and killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in what authorities allege was a racially motivated shooting.

The ATF also found that the number of so-called ghost guns has soared.

The Biden administration is trying to crack down on gun violence, but Republicans continue to block the appointment of a new ATF leader.