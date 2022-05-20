Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

May 2022
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Gun Sales Tripled in the U.S. in Past 20 Years: ATF Report

By Steve Neavling

Gun sales have reached new highs in the U.S., according to a new ATF report

In 2020, American gunmakers manufactured 11.3 million guns, a three-fold increase over 2000.

The report comes several days after an 18-year-old opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo and killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in what authorities allege was a racially motivated shooting.

The ATF also found that the number of so-called ghost guns has soared. 

The Biden administration is trying to crack down on gun violence, but Republicans continue to block the appointment of a new ATF leader. 


Posted: 5/20/22 at 7:50 AM under News Story.
Tags: ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!