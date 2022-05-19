Christina Korbe

By Steve Neavling

A Pennsylvania woman serving a 15-year prison sentence for fatally shooting an FBI agent at her home will soon be free of jail, the Associated Press reports.

Christina Korbe shot Special Agent Samuel Hicks during a raid at her home in 2008, saying she believed someone was breaking into her home in Indiana Township. Her husband was wanted on drug charges.

Korbe had requested compassionate release from prison while she was recovering from a COVID-19 infection in August.

Her attorney W. Theodore Koch III said she was still recovering five months after she tested positive and insisted there’s “no guarantee that a person develops full immunity after recovery.”

Koch said Korbe was doing good work behind bars and “clearly is not danger to the community.”

She was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge in 2011.