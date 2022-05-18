Chris T. Clem, chief patrol agent in the Yuma Sector.

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector honored agents who died while serving their country.

Since the sector was created in 1954, 13 agents have lost their lives, KAWC reports.

“Honor first is really a summary of how we live a life of character. Like all law enforcement agencies, the Border Patrol values character. And people of character value relationships more than material goods, more than accomplishments, and more than recognition,” Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem said said.

“When our lives come to an end, no one will care about our worldly possessions, our personal achievements, or the titles. We hope they will remember only our relationships and character. Like a carving etched in granite, our character makes a mark that is difficult to erase.”

Two agents from the Yuma Sector died last year from COVID-19 complications.

The names of the lost agent adorn the sector’s Garden of Honor.