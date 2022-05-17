Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Border Patrol Agent Killed in Car Crash Identified

By Steve Neavling

The Border Patrol agent who was killed in a solo car crash in a rural area of California near the U.S.-Mexico border has been identified. 

Daniel Salazar, 40, died about 5:40 a.m Friday when his agency-issued vehicle crashed and rolled over in East County, the Times of San Diego reports.

Salazar was the only occupant in the vehicle. 

Details of the crash are still unclear and under investigation. 

“This Border Patrol agent died while performing his duty, protecting our great nation and keeping our communities safe,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “Our prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”


