Randy Weaver, via Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office

By Steve Neavling

Randy Weaver, whose refusal to leave his remote Idaho cabin led to the 11-day Ruby Ridge standoff in 1992, has died, The New York Times reports.

He was 74.

The cause of his death wasn’t immediately clear. His daughter made the announcement on Facebook.

This year was the 30th anniversary of the standoff, which had become a rallying point for anti-government militias and white supremacist groups.

Weaver’s wife and son were killed during an exchange of gunfire with federal marshals.

At the time of the standoff, federal authorities were trying to arrest him on a bench warrant for missing court on gun charges.

He was later acquitted of most charges. He and his daughters also received money in a wrongful-death lawsuit against the federal government.