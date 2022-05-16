Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

On-Duty Border Patrol Agent Killed in Solo, Rollover Car Crash

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent was killed in a solo car crash in a rural area of California near the U.S.-Mexico border Friday morning. 

The agent was on duty and in an agency-issued vehicle when the crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. in rural East County, authorities told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The agent was alone in the heavily damaged, overturned vehicle.

No more details were immediately available. 

It was the first on-duty death for a Border Patrol agent this year. A CBP officer died from COVID-19 complications in January. 

In the 16 years ending in 2019, 45 CBP officers and Border Patrol agents died in the line of duty. There were no on-duty deaths reported in 2005 and 2015.


Posted: 5/16/22
