By Allan Lengel

The 18-year-old shooter at the Buffalo supermarket massacre on Saturday bought his XM-15 semiautomatic from a licensed dealer near his hometown and said he illegally modified it to hold more bullets, the Washington Post reports.

Payton S. Gendron

Payton S. Gendron, in online postings weeks before the shooting, said he bought the Bushmaster in January from for $960, and acquired two backup weapons: a Mossberg 500 shotgun he purchased in early December and a Savage Axis XP semiautomatic rifle his father got him for Christmas at age 16, the Post reports.

He is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo in what authorities allege was racially motivated. The store is in a predominantly Black neighborhood.