Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

May 2022
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Buffalo Shooter Says He Altered Assault Weapon to Hold More Bullets

By Allan Lengel

The 18-year-old shooter at the Buffalo supermarket massacre on Saturday bought his XM-15 semiautomatic from a licensed dealer near his hometown and said he illegally modified it to hold more bullets, the Washington Post reports.

Payton S. Gendron

Payton S. Gendron, in online postings weeks before the shooting, said he bought the Bushmaster in January from for $960, and acquired two backup weapons: a Mossberg 500 shotgun he purchased in early December and a Savage Axis XP semiautomatic rifle his father got him for Christmas at age 16, the Post reports.

He is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo in what authorities allege was racially motivated. The store is in a predominantly Black neighborhood.


Posted: 5/16/22 at 10:57 AM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!