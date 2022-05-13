Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

FBI Agent Accused of Assaulting Traffic Agent for Issuing Parking Ticket in Queens

By Steve Neavling

An FBI agent was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attacking and handcuffing a New York City traffic agent who wrote him a ticket in Queens. 

Kenneth Diu, 46, was on a stakeout when he received the ticket on April 19, police sources told The New York Daily News.

Diu was issued a desk appearance ticket for assault, tampering with public records, computer tampering and obstructing a government administration. 

The agent’s Jeep Cherokee was partially parked in a bus zone, according to city traffic agent Dipankar Dipu. 

The FBI agent placed a bureau placard on his car’s dashboard as Dipu tried to stick a ticket on the Jeep. 

Diu grabbed the ticket from Dipu, voided the ticket and tossed Dipu against the Jeep before placing one handcuff on the ticket agent. By then, a supervisor for the traffic agent arrived.


