FBI Agent Accused of Assaulting Traffic Agent for Issuing Parking Ticket in Queens
By Steve Neavling
An FBI agent was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attacking and handcuffing a New York City traffic agent who wrote him a ticket in Queens.
Kenneth Diu, 46, was on a stakeout when he received the ticket on April 19, police sources told The New York Daily News.
Diu was issued a desk appearance ticket for assault, tampering with public records, computer tampering and obstructing a government administration.
The agent’s Jeep Cherokee was partially parked in a bus zone, according to city traffic agent Dipankar Dipu.
The FBI agent placed a bureau placard on his car’s dashboard as Dipu tried to stick a ticket on the Jeep.
Diu grabbed the ticket from Dipu, voided the ticket and tossed Dipu against the Jeep before placing one handcuff on the ticket agent. By then, a supervisor for the traffic agent arrived.
