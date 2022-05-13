Special Reports

DOJ Opens Grand Jury Investigation into Trump’s Handling of Classified Material

President Trump

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department has launched a grand jury investigation into former President Trump’s handling of classified documents after authorities discovered he brought boxes of White House documents to his Florida home. 

Investigators are conducting interviews with former White House aides and issued a subpoena to the National Archives and Records administration to determine how the documents made their way into Mar-a-Lago, The Washington Post reports.

It’s a federal crime to mishandle classified materials. 

The Justice Department declined to comment. 

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said Trump “consistently handled all documents in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Belated attempts to second-guess that clear fact are politically motivated and misguided.”

Authorities recovered 15 boxes of government documents at the Florida home. 

The boxes were supposed to go to the Archives. 

“I can remember watching the Trumps leaving the White House and getting off in the helicopter that day, and someone carrying a white banker box, and saying to myself, ‘What the hell’s in that box?’” David S. Ferriero, who retired last month as archivist of the United States, said in a previous interview.


Posted: 5/13/22 at 8:15 AM
