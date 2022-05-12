Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

May 2022
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



DOJ Orders U.S. Marshals to Protect Supreme Court Justices Amid Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion

U.S. Supreme Court

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department has ordered the U.S. Marshals to provide protection for the U.S. Supreme Court and its justices amid the looming decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Protesters have staged rallies outside of the homes of some of the conservative justices. 

“The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police,” the Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday.

Republicans have called on the Justice Department to provide protection for the justices. 


Posted: 5/12/22 at 7:13 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!