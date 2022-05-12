U.S. Supreme Court

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department has ordered the U.S. Marshals to provide protection for the U.S. Supreme Court and its justices amid the looming decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protesters have staged rallies outside of the homes of some of the conservative justices.

“The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police,” the Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday.

Republicans have called on the Justice Department to provide protection for the justices.