Watergate complex via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Former FBI Agent Alfred C. Baldwin III, who was the lookout for the Watergate burglars and later became a pivotal government witness in the scandal, died in January 2020 but his death only recently came to light, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

He was 83.

His death after a battle with cancer was made public in an updated version of the book “The Watergate Burglars” by Shane O’Sullivan.

On June 17, 1972, as the burglars were inside the Watergate complex, Baldwin was watching across the street. But Baldwin didn’t spot police until it was too late, so he fled before the FBI eventually picked him up.

Although he was a minor character in the Watergate drama, he played a major role as a government witness, testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee in May 1973 and providing key insights into the scandal.