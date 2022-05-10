The FBI’s Tampa Bay and St. Louis field offices have new leaders.

David Walker was named special agent in charge of the Tampa Bay Field Office. Before the appointment, he was serving as section chief in the Critical Incident Response Group at FBI headquarters.

Walker’s career with the FBI began in 1998, when he investigated terrorism cases at the New York Field Office.

Before joining the bureau, Walker was an attorney.

Jay Greenberg was named special agent in charge of the St. Louis Field Office. Before the appointment, he was serving as assistant director in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters.

Greenberg joined the FBI in 2005, investigating civil rights, corruption and government fraud out of the Washington Field Office.

Greenberg received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Texas A&M University. Before joining the bureau, he worked in management and technical consulting.