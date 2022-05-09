Special Reports

CBP to Stop Using Critical Incident Teams Accused of Cover-Ups

By Steve Neavling

CBP will no longer use secretive teams within Border Control that conduct internal investigations into misconduct by agents after coming under scrutiny by Democrats in Congress, the agency announced in a memo.

Critical Incident Teams were tasked with providing evidence to CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which investigate most allegations of agent misconduct. 

CBP increased oversight of the teams after Democrats urged Biden’s administration to examine them.

Border community advocates also have questioned the effectiveness of the teams, calling them “shadow police units.”

Democrats and immigration advocates accused Border Patrol of essentially investigating itself.  Some have accused the teams of covering up for agents who used excessive force. 

“Ensuring CBP has a robust and responsive critical incident response process is essential to maintaining the public’s trust,” the memo states. 


