By Steve Neavling

President Biden plans to nominate David Pekoske to serve a second term as administrator of the TSA, the White House said.

Former President Trump first nominated Pekoske in 2017, and his five-year term began in August 2017.

The agency has more than 600,000 employees and is tasked with security operations at nearly 440 airports nationwide.

Pekoske also served as acting secretary of Homeland Security from January 20, 2021, to February 2, 2021.

Before joining the TSA, he was the second in command at the Coast Guard.

“If confirmed by the Senate for a second five-year term, we will continue to work tirelessly to improve employee recognition and pay, fostering a diverse and inclusive TSA culture, and pursuing innovative approaches to respond to emerging threats,” Pekoske said in a message to TSA employees, The Washington Post reports. “My top priority as Administrator has been and will always be supporting our incredible workforce.”