TSA Busts Man with 23 Weapons in Carry-on Bag

By Steve Neavling

The TSA caught a Virigina man with 23 weapons in his carry-on bag at a checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. 

The bag contained nine scalpels, eight folding locking-blade knives, three martial arts throwing knives, a dagger, switchblade and a pair of brass knuckles. 

TSA officers found the weapons Wednesday after the carry-on bag when through the X-ray machine.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police issued the man a citation. 

“Even in the sometimes chaotic environment of the screening checkpoints, the TSA officers at our airport do an amazing job every day by keeping dangerous items out of the aircraft cabin,” John Busch, TSA federal security director for the airport, said in a statement said. “It’s important to acknowledge them and the significance of their mission.”


Posted: 5/6/22 at 7:55 AM under News Story.
