CBP’s Baltimore Field Office Commander Stephen Maloney. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

Stephen T. Maloney, a former Baltimore school teacher, officially took the helm of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

CBP welcomed Maloney at a ceremony last week.

“Today, we celebrate Steve Maloney becoming the Director of Field Operations for Customs and Border Protection’s Baltimore Field Office, which is an office that is integral to our national security and our economy,” CBP’s Deputy Commissioner Troy A. Miller said. “I can honestly say there’s no better person to lead the Baltimore Field Office than Steve. His experience, knowledge, and compassion position him perfectly to lead the Baltimore Field Office and I have no doubt that he will lead our mid-Atlantic operations with integrity, valor, commitment, and passion.”

Maloney said he is eager to lead the agency’s office.

“In the past nearly six months I have met many employees of the Baltimore Field Office and I am humbled to lead them and even prouder to serve alongside them,” Maloney said. “I have loved my job just about every day since I started with this agency and this agency has given me the opportunity to do incredible things. But there is no job in this agency that I am more excited for than this one, and so it is with drive, determination and great passion that I accept and assume command of the Baltimore Field Office.”

Maloney was a high school teacher at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Baltimore.

A native of Maine, Maloney most recently served as the director of CBP’s Field Transformation Team at CBP headquarters.

Maloney’s career with the agency began in 2002, when he was an immigration inspector in Miami. He later held several leadership positions at strategic ports of entry and represented CBP internationally as an instructor, team leader and short-term advisor in Ghana, Morocco, Nigeria and Israel.

Maloney received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Georgetown University. He graduated from the CBP Leadership Institute in 2017.

In Baltimore, Maloney will be responsible for more than 900 employees throughout the mid-Atlantic region.