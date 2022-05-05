10-year-old Devarjaye Daniel is sworn in as a CBP officer.

By Steve Neavling

Battling terminal cancer, 10-year-old Devarjaye Daniel wanted more than anything to become a law enforcement officer.

On Tuesday, Daniel was sworn into the ranks of CBP as the newest and youngest officer at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“This is right up his alley,” Theodis Daniel, Devarjaye’s father, said in a news release. “He turned down a trip to Disney World because law enforcement is all he wants to do.”

CBP Port Director Shawn Polley administered the oath and then put Daniel through some training.

“It was my distinct pleasure to welcome “DJ” into the CBP family,” Polley said.

CBP officers taught Daniel about intellectual property rights violations and CBP’s K9 team.

He also received a tour of CBP operations at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

His first day ended with hugs, handshakes, jokes and some joy.

Daniel has been sworn into nearly 400 law enforcement agencies.