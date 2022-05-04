By Steve Neavling

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a former special agent with Homeland Security Investigations of dozens of criminal charges for accepting bribes linked to organized crime.

Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, of Murrieta, Calif., was convicted of 26 counts of money laundering, two counts of filing a false tax return, and one cont each of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Between 2015 and 2016, Cisneros accepted more than $100,000 in checks and gifts.

In exchange for the bribes, Cisneros accessed a DHS database for information about a German national, placing an alert in a law enforcement database for an address associated with an illegal marijuana grow operations, obtaining an official DHS letter to allow the parole of a suspect’s brother-in-law, and collecting information on an associate of the suspect.

Cisneros also underreported his total income on his federal income tax returns in 2015 and 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.