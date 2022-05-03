Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley

By Steve Neavling

Keri Farley has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office.

Before the appointment, Farley was the special agent in charge of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in the New York Field Office.

Farley became a special agent with the FBI in 2004 at the Boston Field Office, where she investigated national security issues.

In 2007, she joined the New York Field Office. Three years later, she served as supervisory special agent over New York’s first Terrorist Use of the Internet squad.

In 2012, Farley became supervisor of the Joint Terrorism Task Force at the Long Island Resident Agency. She was promoted in 2014 to assistant inspector and team leader in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Farley became assistant special agent in charge of the Intelligence Branch of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina in 2016. Two years later, she was named chief of the Human Intelligence Section in the Counterterrorism Division at headquarters, and in 2020 she became acting chief of staff of the National Security Branch at headquarters.

Later in 2020, Farley began serving as special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Surveillance Division of the New York Field Office. In 20201, she was named special agent in charge of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Before joining the FBI, Farley practiced labor and employment law. She received a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations from Cornell University and a juris doctorate from Emory University School of Law. She also played for the U.S. National Handball Team.